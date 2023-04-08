Family mourns loss of man fatally shot outside of north Columbus bar

The family of Nasier Reid said he was a big family man who cared for his four kids.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of a man who was fatally shot outside of a bar in north Columbus last week.

The Columbus Division of Police were called to Jack's Corner Pub on the corner of Tompkins and Summit streets for a reported shooting in the early morning hours of July 28. Nasier Reid, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reid's family said he was a provider and a protector.

“He was silly. He was a funny guy. He was very caring. He was definitely a family man,” said DeShana Reid, Nasier’s mother.

He had a big family, that he put above everything else.

“Nothing came before them [his kids]. Nobody came above them. As a partner, he wanted to make sure everyone was fine. He put everyone else’s happiness before his own,” said Faith Cardona, Reid's girlfriend.

Reid had big dreams, he wanted to be a musician. His mother said now he will never get to see his dreams come true.

“He wanted to make a change. He wanted to make his city proud, his mom proud. That was his goal. He wanted to prove you don’t have to succumb to anything to make it,” said Cardona.

His family said the night he was killed it started with a fight, then ended in Reid getting shot. They say whoever killed him, took away a father for his four kids.

“His son doesn’t get to get rocked to sleep or read books to sleep. His daughter doesn’t get that,” said Reid.

They want to know who killed their loved one, to get justice for his life.