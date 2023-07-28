Fatal shooting occurs outside Columbus bar at center of petition

Neighbors say they love the area, but they don't love seeing crime scene tape up again.

COLUMBUS, Ohio —

The Columbus Division of Police says an early morning bar fight led to a man's death on Friday. The fight reportedly started inside Jack's Corner Pub at the corner of Summit and East Thompkin streets, where the fight spilled outside.

“It is a very vibrant neighborhood. It is revitalized from what it was back in the day," Hall said. "I think we are to the point where someone needs to start asking the hard questions. No crap, just actions."

Just before 2 a.m., 23-year-old Nasier Reed was shot and killed, according to Columbus police.

Last April neighbors started a petition to shut down Jack's Corner Pub down following a gun fight in the middle of Summit Street.

10TV reached out the bar's owner Friday. He did not respond to calls, but last April he told 10tv, “I'm upset about it too. You don't want that going on in the community. You don't want anyone to get hurt,” said Roy Walls.



The Columbus city attorney is watching the situation.



“Over the past year, up until last night, there really has been minimal activity at Jack's. The Jack's ownership group has been somewhat responsive, they have done minimal security upgrades, adding video cameras,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said.



Klein says he's waiting for more information about the homicide investigation, but contends his office isn't afraid to act to keep neighbors safe, if need be.

“Not afraid to file a liquor rejection, if needed and or a nuisance abatement lawsuit if needed. We will be in contact with the Jack's ownership. We have not contact because the incident just happened last night,” Klein said.

Hall would like to see some action taken.