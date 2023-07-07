Columbus city attorney announces new action plan to reduce retail theft

Through the new program, offenders are assessed and given individual plans to get their lives on track and turn away from crime.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With shoplifting on the rise, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced a new program to reduce retail theft, with a focus on addressing root causes like poverty, drug addiction and mental health disorders.

Columbus has been selected as one of five sites nationwide to pilot a low-level retail theft intervention project by the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA), in partnership with Justice System Partners (JSP).

The program, Buckeye Deflection, will work through the City Attorney’s Prosecution Division to identify low-level offenders whose crimes stem from certain underlying factors. The city attorney's office said the aim of the program is to connect these individuals with community resources to improve their quality of life and prevent future theft.

"This program really gets at the focus of asking why," said Klein. "Why are people committing these crimes? Is it because they need food? Is it because they have a mental health problem? Is it because they have a drug addiction, or perhaps, they need a job, and they sell the item to make money for their family?"

Buckeye Deflection is the next iteration of Klein’s Buckeye Diversion program.

Through the program, offenders are assessed and given individual plans to get their lives on track and turn away from crime. Like Buckeye Diversion, admission to Buckeye Deflection is determined on a case-by-case basis, and those engaged in violent crime, higher-level theft, and continued, repeat offenses will not qualify for the program and will continue to be prosecuted.

In a recent incident, surveillance video shows a Giant Eagle grocery store employee confront a woman attempting to shoplift from a store on Stelzer Road in Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said the woman became irate and threatened to hit the employee with a bottle of wine.

They said she smashed bottles of wine next to the employee and chased him around the store before leaving.

Crime incidents like this are pushing many small business owners to the brink.

"It's a systemic problem, and it's going to take a systemic solution," said Josh Quinn, owner of Tigertree in Clintonville.

Quinn said shoplifting was a major problem before he relocated from the Short North.

"We had a guy once who cleared our entire sunglasses case twice, and I think it was close to a $10,000 hit on us for that one thing. For people like us with a family, and this is our livelihood, you know, you're literally just losing that money," he said.

Individuals who complete the new program could avoid shoplifting charges.