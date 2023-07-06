Incident involving officer prompts closure of I-70 east near Mound Street

The Columbus Division of Police has not released any information.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Mound Street exit entering downtown Columbus are shut down due to an "officer involved incident," according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police has not released any additional information, but about a dozen police cruisers can be seen in the right lanes heading east.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-70 east is closed beyond U.S. 40 and West Broad Street.

