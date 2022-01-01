27-year-old man found dead in Pickerington pond; death ruled accidental drowning

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Tynan Douglas. At this time, police are investigating the incident as an accidental drowning.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Pickerington Division of Police has identified the man whose body was found in a pond near a hotel last week.

According to a police report, a woman who went to the pond to go fishing called police saying she may have found a body in a pond behind the Best Western hotel at 1899 Winderly Lane on Dec. 27. A dive team was called to remove the body from the pond.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Tynan Douglas. At this time, police are investigating the incident as an accidental drowning.

The police report states an officer found an airplane luggage tag floating in the pond. An officer who later spoke with the hotel manager said a suitcase was turned into the front desk and the officer noticed a torn airplane tag on the suitcase, which matched the tag that was found in the pond.

A baggage claim ticket from Las Vegas to Columbus on Dec. 24 was also found on the suitcase.

While officers were investigating the scene, a woman approached one of the officers saying she saw a man in his mid-20s outside of the hotel between 11 p.m. and midnight. Police said Douglas matched the description provided by the woman.

A black bookbag was also found on Douglas’ body with personal belongings inside.