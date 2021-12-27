22-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

Preston Bell was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. at a residence on Shady Lane Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide that happened on the city's east side Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Shady Lane Road just after 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, 22-year-old Preston Bell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced Bell at 4:45 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).