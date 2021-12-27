1 man killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Grove City hotel

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — One man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a Grove City hotel.

According to Grove City police, officers went to the Comfort Inn located at 4197 Marlane Drive, just after 10:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Both victims were shot in the hotel parking lot, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital and police described his condition as stable.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.