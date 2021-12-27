Man injured in shooting while attending sister’s birthday party at west Columbus Airbnb

The shooting took place shortly after 12:50 a.m. behind a house, located at the intersection of South Souder and Sullivant avenues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was injured after Columbus police say he was shot early Monday morning in an alley while attending his sister’s birthday party.

The shooting took place shortly after 12:50 a.m. behind a house, located at the intersection of South Souder and Sullivant avenues, that had been rented on Airbnb.

The man told police he was attending the party for his sister and was in an alley out back when a young man he did not know approached him. According to the victim, the young man pulled out a handgun and shot at him roughly six times “for an unknown reason” before taking off.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for one gunshot wound to his upper right leg. Officers described his condition as stable.