Child abandoned at west Columbus convenience store; police searching for mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a woman after a child was abandoned inside a west Columbus convenience store Thursday.

Police received a call around 8:25 a.m. about the baby, who police say is 15 months old, was left at Circle K, located at 3749 Twin Creeks Drive.

Surveillance video obtained by 10TV shows a woman, who police believe to be the mother, walking to the back of the store with the child.

Moments later, the woman is then seen leaving the store without the child.

The video shows the store clerk and the child searching for the woman, but she is nowhere to be seen.