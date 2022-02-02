Ginther announces Columbus' first-ever inspector general

Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore comes from Detroit, where she served as senior investigator for the Office of Inspector General.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the city’s first-ever inspector general on Wednesday.

Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore will step into the role following a two-year effort on behalf of Columbus city officials to create a Civilian Police Review Board and then choose an inspector general.

Hendricks-Moore comes from Detroit, where she served as senior investigator for the Office of Inspector General. She brings over 34 years of experience in criminal justice, law enforcement, investigations and policy development.

According to Civilian Police Review Board Chair Janet Jackson, Hendricks-Moore's proven ability to lead investigations root out corruption makes her the "perfect candidate."

Hendricks-Moore earned her undergraduate degree from Wayne State University and a Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan State.

“I am honored to be appointed Columbus’ first Inspector General,” said Hendricks-Moore. “I know the importance of trust between the community and police and will work hard in my role to help restore that trust through thorough, impartial investigations and the call for accountability when the evidence points to wrongdoing.”

The decision is the result of a nation-wide search for the perfect candidate and 29 applications were filed for the role.

The city’s new inspector general will work with the Civilian Police Review Board when conducting independent investigations. In the past, Ginther has said the new role will play an important step to creating an independent board to oversee police.

The board is expected to have a $1 million annual operating cost. It will review claims into potential officer misconduct, but will not have disciplinary powers.

“I am confident that Ms. Hendricks-Moore will embrace transparency, ensure accountability and act with integrity in all her interactions with residents and law enforcement," said Ginther.