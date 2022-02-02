Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in west Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian was killed after authorities say he was hit by two vehicles in west Franklin County Wednesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash. According to the sheriff's office, one driver stayed at the scene while the other took off.

The victim involved in the crash was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:52 a.m.

Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle that left as being a gray or silver 4-door Honda sedan with tinted windows. It is now believed to have front-end damage, the sheriff's office said.

Broad Street is currently shut down in both directions between Broadlawn Avenue and Coolidge Avenue in west Franklin County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-525-6113.