Authorities searching for missing 7-year-old Hardin County girl believed to be in danger

KENTON, Ohio — The Kenton Police Department is looking for a 7-year-old Hardin County girl they believe is in danger.
Police are searching for Trinity Hurt, who was last seen in her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing Thursday morning.
Hurt is 4-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas.
Anyone with information on Hurt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 419-673-1268.