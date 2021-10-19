Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Candelaria Rodriguez was reported missing from her Leesburg Court home in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in west Franklin County.

Candelaria Rodriguez is described as being 5 feet, three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez was reported missing from her Leesburg Court home in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said, adding she was last seen on Georgesville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-525-3333.