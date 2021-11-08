Licking County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing teenagers

The sheriff's office said 16-year-old Emily Myers and 17-year-old Anthony Lightle went missing over the weekend.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenagers who ran away together.

The sheriff's office said 16-year-old Emily Myers and 17-year-old Anthony Lightle went missing over the weekend. Myers was reported missing on Nov. 6 and Lightle on Nov. 7.

Myers is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black or blue jeans with a black hoodie and a toboggan.

Lightle is about 6 feet 3 inches, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

The sheriff's office does not believe the two are in any danger or that foul play is involved.