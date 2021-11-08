Licking County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing teenagers

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenagers who ran away together.
The sheriff's office said 16-year-old Emily Myers and 17-year-old Anthony Lightle went missing over the weekend. Myers was reported missing on Nov. 6 and Lightle on Nov. 7.
Myers is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black or blue jeans with a black hoodie and a toboggan.
Lightle is about 6 feet 3 inches, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.
The sheriff's office does not believe the two are in any danger or that foul play is involved.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 740-670-5500.