Columbus police looking for 17-year-old missing from Linden area

The family of Cory Dignan say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 17-year-old boy missing from the Linden area.

Police confirm they are searching for Cory Dignan.

His family tells 10TV he was last seen leaving his home in the area of McGuffey Road and East Hudson Street on Monday around 7 p.m.

Police say Dignan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

When last seen, Dignan was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and white shoes. He was also carrying a black swing bag.