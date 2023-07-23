Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to fatal hit-and-run in South Franklinton

Police say 24-year-old Tyrell Shute was driving a stolen Kia that fatally struck a 4-year-old.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police issued an arrest warrant for the man allegedly connected to the fatal hit-skip of a 4-year-old in South Franklinton Saturday night.

Franklin County Municipal Court records revealed officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:55 p.m. after seeing a 2015 Kia Soul that was reported stolen driving around the Southpark Apartments on Greenfield Drive.

According to court records, the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, fled the traffic stop and continued driving recklessly through the complex.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Shute drove over the curb at the north end of the parking lot and onto a grassy area in the 700 block of Canonby Place.

Columbus police told 10TV that a woman was outside with her 4-year-old when the Kia, driven by Shute, struck her child.

Police said Shute left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Columbus police said officers in the area transported the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Shute has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to the incident.