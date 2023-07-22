2 officers injured after being hit by vehicle following altercation during traffic stop

Police said after the driver refused to exit the vehicle, they struck both officers as they fled the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers are injured after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers initially stopped a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Interstate 70 and James Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, got into a physical altercation with officers after being ordered to exit the vehicle.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, they hit both officers with their vehicle.

A Columbus police helicopter followed the vehicle to the area of Interstate 71 and East Weber Road, before the vehicle collided with a pole.

Officers told 10TV that the suspect was taken into custody, but charges have not been announced.

Both injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and are described as "stable."