Police: 20-year-old man fatally shot while sitting in car in west Columbus

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Crossing Green Lane following reports of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot while sitting in a car on the city's west side Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Crossing Green Lane, just off of Hilliard Rome Road, shortly before midnight Saturday following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, Columbus police located 20-year-old Osman Ali, who had been shot. Ali was taken to Doctors Hospital West for treatment but was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m.

Police say Ali was sitting in a car near his residence when an unidentified suspect shot him.