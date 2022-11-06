OSHP: AMBER Alert canceled after missing Kentucky child found in Columbus

Troopers recovered the child in a McDonald's parking lot at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 8:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old child missing out of Kentucky was found by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed to 10TV that troopers recovered the child in a McDonald's parking lot at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

The child had been reported missing through an AMBER Alert out of Lovely, Kentucky. Dennis said the child was found unharmed.

According to 10TV's sister station in Louisville, Kentucky, WHAS 11, officials say the father, 25-year-old Johnny Kirk, abducted his son, also named Johnny Kirk.