Savonte Jenkins left his home on Sept. 20 and has not returned, according to the Lancaster Police Department. He is suspected to be in the Columbus area.

Savonte is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.