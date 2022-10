Taylor Emma Dawn Smith was last seen at Hayes High School on Friday and is believed to have run away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school Friday.

Police say Taylor Emma Dawn Smith was last seen at Hayes High School and is believed to have run away.

Taylor is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and has tattoos on both forearms. She is described as having shoulder-length red hair.