Suspect indicted for murder in Whitehall shooting

Michael Almond, 29, is indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence.
Credit: Whitehall Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Whitehall man Friday for fatally shooting a man who lived with him, according to police.

Whitehall police were called to the 4000 block of Beechbank Road on Oct. 7 just after midnight for a reported shooting.

When officers entered the home, they found 41-year-old Sean Vaughn dead with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers found 29-year-old Michael Almond in the front yard who police say admitted to shooting Vaughn. Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said that Almond and Vaughn both lived at the Beechbank Road home with other family and friends.

Almond was indicted Friday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence and is being held on a $750,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

