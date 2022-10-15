Suspect indicted for murder in Whitehall shooting

Michael Almond, 29, is indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Whitehall man Friday for fatally shooting a man who lived with him, according to police.

Whitehall police were called to the 4000 block of Beechbank Road on Oct. 7 just after midnight for a reported shooting.

When officers entered the home, they found 41-year-old Sean Vaughn dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found 29-year-old Michael Almond in the front yard who police say admitted to shooting Vaughn. Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said that Almond and Vaughn both lived at the Beechbank Road home with other family and friends.