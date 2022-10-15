1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash

Two people were taken to local hospitals following the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in northeast Columbus.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A third person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center, and was described as stable.