1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in northeast Columbus.
The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A third person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center, and was described as stable.
There's no word on what caused the crash.