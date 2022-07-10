Police: 29-year-old admits to fatally shooting 41-year-old in Whitehall

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is charged with murder after police say he admitted to fatally shooting another man in Whitehall early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called to the 4000 block of Beechbank Road for a reported shooting.

Officers entered the home and found 41-year-old Sean Vaughn dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found 29-year-old Michael Almond in the front yard who police say admitted to shooting Vaughn. Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said that Almond and Vaughn both lived at the home on Beechbank Road with other family and friends.

Almond is in custody at the Franklin County Correction Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.