Police: Teen girl dies nearly 3 weeks after east Columbus nightclub shooting

On Thursday, a Franklin County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Amara Battle on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after she was shot at an east Columbus nightclub.

Khaterra Griffin died from her injuries Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The teen was one of two people who died from the shooting at Queen of Hearts Pub on Sept. 25.

During the investigation, detectives learned a fight broke out during a gathering at the nightclub. Someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting three victims, police said.

Shamira Rhodes, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. A 42-year-old woman was treated at an area hospital following the shooting.

Rhodes' and Khaterra's deaths mark the 105th and 112th homicides in the city of Columbus this year, respectively.

Detectives identified 28-year-old Amara Battle as the suspect and was arrested by Columbus police SWAT on Oct. 6.

On Thursday, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Battle on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. She is being held at the Franklin County Correction Center.