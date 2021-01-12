Police: Suspect shot after firing at Columbus police officer, sheriff's deputy

Columbus police said the suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center. No law enforcement officers were injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot after a Columbus police officer and a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy returned fire Wednesday night on the city's west side.

According to Columbus police, officers were responding to help the sheriff's office with a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270 and West Broad Street.

Spokespersons with the Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said as deputies arrived, the suspect ran from the scene firing a weapon at law enforcement.

Police said there was a short foot chase and an officer and deputy returned fire.

The suspect was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center. A Columbus police dispatcher initially told 10TV the suspect was critically injured but authorities later said the suspect does not have life-threatening injuries.

Columbus police Lt. Larry Yates said the officer and deputy were OK.

The ramps from I-270 to West Broad Street are closed in both directions while police investigate.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident.