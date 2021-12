A vehicle description was not immediately available from police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in east Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle just after 8:45 p.m. along East Main Street near South Hampton Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

The driver left the scene in the vehicle, police said.

A vehicle description was not immediately available from police.