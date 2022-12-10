4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville

Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday.

Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.

After the fourth grade classroom was cleared of students and searched, the gun was located in the student's backpack.

In the letter, Kovack said, "Please talk to your children about the importance of sharing with an adult if they are ever aware of or concerned that there may be a dangerous situation. Our students’ and staff members’ safety is always our top priority."