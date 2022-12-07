Police: 17-year-old student arrested for bringing in loaded handgun to Linden-McKinley STEM Academy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in Columbus on Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to Linden-McKinley STEM Academy in northeast Columbus around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a student that brought a handgun to school.
Officers arrived and met with security and staff, who detained the student in an office and had possession of his backpack and handgun.
Police confiscated a SCCY 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and arrested the student. He was charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into a school safety zone.