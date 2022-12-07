x
Crime

Police: 17-year-old student arrested for bringing in loaded handgun to Linden-McKinley STEM Academy

Police said officers were called to Linden STEM Academy in northeast Columbus around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a student that brought a handgun to school.
Credit: WBNS-10TV/Scott Doelling
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in Columbus on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to Linden-McKinley STEM Academy in northeast Columbus around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a student that brought a handgun to school.

Officers arrived and met with security and staff, who detained the student in an office and had possession of his backpack and handgun.

Police confiscated a SCCY 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and arrested the student. He was charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into a school safety zone.

