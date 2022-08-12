Parents react to retirement of CCS superintendent

Nataria and Jonathan Scales said they got the letter and thought the announcement was out of the blue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Dixon announced in a letter that was sent out to the Columbus City Schools community Thursday afternoon that she’s retiring at the end of the academic school year.

"You're just trying to figure out which direction that you're going,” said Jonathan.

The Scales are parents to two CCS high schoolers. Over the last few years, they have dealt with a lot of changes, from remote learning in the pandemic to changes in scheduling because of busing issues.

"I just don't want whatever progress that has been made to be stagnant and I feel like this possibly could happen,” said Nataria.

“Just like any job you're going to figure out which direction you're going are they going to pick up the baton that this individual left or are they going to try to go in a different direction,” said Jonothan.

10TV spoke with Regina Fuentes, a spokesperson for the Columbus Education Association and a CCS teacher.

She said the union wishes Dixon the best in her next chapter, but it's imperative that teachers, parents and students are involved in the next process of choosing the next leader.

“We want what's best for our students and the best way to find that out is through your parents, your teachers and your students themselves,” said Fuentes.

The Scales agree and say success in schools starts from who’s at the top.

"We should know everything we need to know as far as you being, teaching over our school,” said Nataria.