Substitute teacher charged after Hilliard school officials find firearm inside purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A substitute teacher is accused of bringing a firearm into a Hilliard elementary school.

The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony.

A Glock 9 mm was found in Wingo’s purse at Norwich Elementary School on Friday, according to the City of Hilliard.

School officials say Wingo taught at the school on Thursday and left her purse. It was found Friday morning and taken to the school’s office where the weapon was discovered.

The school immediately contacted police and officers recovered the firearm. City officials say nothing was in the firearm's chamber, but a magazine with five rounds was inserted.

No students were injured.

Wingo was an employee of the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio. Superintendent David Stewart said that Wingo will no longer be able to work in the district.