Police: 4 injured, including 2 children, in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened on Refugee Road just east of Hamilton Road around 10 p.m.

One of the cars went airborne and crashed into the other car, according to police.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The 1-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is considered stable, according to police. The 15-year-old was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and is described as stable.

Another person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and their condition is also described as stable.

Police do not know what caused the crash.