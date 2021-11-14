Columbus woman dies in crash on I-270

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened north of I-670 in Mifflin Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman died in a crash on Interstate 270 early Sunday morning, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Baldwin said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on I-270 north of I-670 in Mifflin Township.

Kari Latham, 25, was driving north on I-270 when she struck the concrete median on the left side of the road, Baldwin said.

She continued north, crossing both northbound lanes, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Latham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baldwin said Latham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.