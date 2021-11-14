Otterbein University student killed in 2019 crash remembered during Senior Night

Nigel Chatman, 21, was killed in a crash near Easton in September 2019.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Saturday evening would have been Senior Night at Otterbein University for late sophomore Nigel Chatman.

Chatman, 21, was killed in a crash near Easton in September 2019. Chapman had swerved to avoid a two-vehicle accident that occurred in front of him. He lost control, swerved into the median and struck a pole.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Chatman, who was from Reynoldsburg, was a communication studies major at Otterbein. He was a defensive lineman and earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors as a freshman.

Outside of football, Chatman was a member of the Otterbein Debate Team and served in a work-study role through the athletic department.

For the first time in more than two years, Chatman's family was able to make sure the late sophomore was recognized as a senior.

Otterbein played the Wilmington Quakers Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Saturday was also Senior Night.

This evening would have marked Senior Night for the late Nigel Chatman. For the first time in over two years, family members returned to Memorial Stadium and made sure that #BigNige had his recognition walk. pic.twitter.com/OLNStMPLjZ — Otterbein Cardinals (@OtterbeinSports) November 14, 2021