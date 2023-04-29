2 children, 2 adults hospitalized following crash on I-70 East

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV that three vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the vehicles rolled onto its side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people are injured after their vehicle flipped on Interstate 70 at U.S. Route 33 Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said a call about a crash in southeast Columbus came in at 10:37 a.m. The collision happened in the I-70 eastbound lanes, half a mile east of Alum Creek Drive.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV that three vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the vehicles rolled onto its side. Two adults and two children in that vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for observation.