2 children, 2 adults hospitalized following crash on I-70 East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people are injured after their vehicle flipped on Interstate 70 at U.S. Route 33 Saturday morning.
The Columbus Division of Police said a call about a crash in southeast Columbus came in at 10:37 a.m. The collision happened in the I-70 eastbound lanes, half a mile east of Alum Creek Drive.
Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV that three vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the vehicles rolled onto its side. Two adults and two children in that vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for observation.
Three of the four southbound lanes at U.S. 33 were closed for more than an hour while the scene was cleared.