Woman dies after being struck by semi-tractor trailer in Fairfield County

OSHP said the incident happened on U.S. 33 East between state Route 188 and U.S. 22 around 10 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 33 East in Fairfield County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just after 10:05 p.m., troopers say 33-year-old Randi Maddix of Pontiac, Michigan, stopped on U.S. 33 East to render aid to two 18-year-olds in a 2005 Pontiac G6, who were previously in a single-vehicle crash.

While Maddix was assisting the two teens, a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was traveling south on U.S. 33 East. The semi struck both the Pontiac and Maddix.

Troopers said Maddix was pronounced dead at the scene. The two teens inside the Pontiac were taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Hocking Township Fire/EMS, Berne Township EMS, Amanda Township EMS, Clear Creek Township EMS, Fairfield County Coroner and Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene.