2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died just an hour after the incident, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died just an hour after the incident, according to Columbus police.

