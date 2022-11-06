1 critical after single-vehicle crash in northern Franklin County

The crash happened on I-270 South just north of State Route 161 in Blendon Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was left seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in northern Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 270 South just north of state Route 161 in Blendon Township.

Officials say a 2013 Silver Cadillac ATS was traveling south on I-270, when the driver lost control, went off the east side of the road and crashed into a cable barrier.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. It's not known whether this person was the driver or a passenger inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.