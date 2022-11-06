17-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus on Saturday.
Columbus police report the victim was walking with friends at a car meet in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East 5th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., when he was shot four times in the chest and stomach by an unknown suspect.
The boy was driven to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was described as stable when he arrived. He is expected to recover.
Police have provided no further information about the case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).