17-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus on Saturday.

Columbus police report the victim was walking with friends at a car meet in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East 5th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., when he was shot four times in the chest and stomach by an unknown suspect.

The boy was driven to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was described as stable when he arrived. He is expected to recover.

Police have provided no further information about the case.