COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in the east Columbus area Thursday night.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 300 block of Seemic Circle around 8:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Two individuals were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.