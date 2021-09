Police were called the 400 block of East Woodrow Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the south Columbus area Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, they were called the 400 block of East Woodrow Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The individual was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is currently no information on a suspect.