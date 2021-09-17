Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal east Columbus shooting

Xavier Wilks, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Travis Knisley, who was shot at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man on Wednesday evening charged in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in east Columbus last week.

Knisley was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

His death marked the 153rd homicide in Columbus this year. Knisley and three other people were killed, all in separate shootings, during a nine-hour span last Thursday, prompting Columbus police to hold a briefing the following day.

During that briefing, police said they did not have reason to believe any of the shootings were related.