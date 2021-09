Columbus police said officers responded to a shooting along East Main Street near South Waverly Street around 2:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in east Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Officers found a Black man in his 30's lying on the ground in an alley. He was transported to Grant Medical Center

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 2:40 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the man and are still looking for suspects.