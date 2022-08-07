2 motorcyclists killed in Crawford County crash

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Leesville Road.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Leesville Road, west of state Route 598.

Gary Sprague, 54, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound with a passenger on his motorcycle when he lost control on a curve, crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another motorcycle, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Sprague and the driver of the other motorcycle, 57-year-old Timothy McDaniel of Galion, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger on Sprague's motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.