Sheriff: 2 accused of kidnapping woman led police, deputies in Ross County pursuit

Anthony Jernee and Terri Diaz are facing numerous charges, including kidnapping.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities arrested a man and woman accused of abducting a woman and leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in Ross County on Saturday.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Ross County Sheriff's Office received calls from people in the area of state Route 772 and Potts Hill Road about a woman being a possible victim of an abduction.

Sheriff George Lavender said that arriving deputies spoke with the woman, who told them that she was being held against her will by a man and woman.

A deputy found the suspected driver's vehicle on SR 772 near Liberty Hill Road and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Anthony Jernee, pulled over briefly before speeding up and driving away.

Deputies and Chillicothe police officers began pursuing Jernee and the passenger, 48-year-old Terri Diaz, north on SR 772. Lavender said the suspect attempted to hit an officer with his vehicle after police deployed a Stop Stick to try and end the pursuit.

The pursuit continued and ended in Chillicothe when Jernee's vehicle and attached camper became stuck in an alleyway in the area of South Paint and East 5th streets.

Jernee and Diaz were taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and failure to comply. Diaz is facing an additional charge of possession of drug abuse instruments.