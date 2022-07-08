4 charged with aggravated robbery after attempted car break-in in east Columbus

Police have charged 21-year-old Rashjon Thomas and 18-year-olds Adrian King Jr., Tiquise Perkins and Sir Underwood with aggravated robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were arrested after the Columbus Division of Police said the group attempted to break into a vehicle in Olde Towne East and exchanged gunfire with a man who attempted to stop them.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South 21st Street near Bryden Road just after 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

In an interview with 10TV, the victim said he heard noises outside of his window and saw four people in a Silver Ford Focus belonging to Perkins attempting to break into his girlfriend’s car.

The victim said he armed himself and approached the men and yelled at them. At that time, he said one of the suspects in the backseat of the car raised a firearm and shot at him.

The two parties exchanged gunfire before the suspects drove away from the scene and sideswiped a vehicle and crashed into another. A witness told police they saw four males, one armed with a gun, run from the vehicle.

Police said they found them hiding in some bushes on East Main Street and South Ohio Avenue.