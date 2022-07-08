Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride

Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend.

The Lantern reported that Fisher was a second-year student of Ohio State’s College of Medicine.

According to Fisher’s Pelotonia fundraising profile, he was participating in the ride in honor of his friend who passed away in May 2021 after his battle with colorectal cancer.

As of 2:30 p.m., Fisher raised more than $8,800 for cancer research.

Fisher was considered a beloved member of the Pelotonia community, CEO Doug Ulman said.

Full Statement from Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman

Dear Pelotonia Community,

Yesterday we suffered a tremendous loss. Mason Fisher, a three-time Pelotonia rider and active member of our community, experienced a medical event while participating in the 102-mile ride and later passed away. It is with profound sorrow that we share this tragedy with you today.

Mason was a beloved member of the Team Buckeye – Spin Doctors Peloton as well as The Ohio State University. His giving spirit and dedication to helping others were evident to all and this loss affects the entire Pelotonia community.

Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson shares in our grief, saying “We are heartbroken by the loss of Mason, who was selflessly riding in Pelotonia to help cancer patients – a cause he was personally connected to. The death of a student impacts the entire Buckeye Family and I know that all of us send our deepest expressions of sympathy to his parents, family, and friends.”

On behalf of Pelotonia, we also extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched, and we grieve with them during this time.

Our leadership team has been in contact with Mason’s family, and we have offered our steadfast support to them. With Mason and his family in our hearts, we will observe a moment of silence at the beginning of our rides this morning and carry him with us in the days to come.

Doug Ulman