1 killed, 1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in north Columbus, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northland Square Drive South.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at 3:12 a.m. The condition of the other person is unknown at this time.

