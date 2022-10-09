2 injured in shooting at Columbus community event

Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community.

The We Are the South community event was happening at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the block of Kelton Avenue north of East Livingston Avenue.

The event was held to provide people with book bags, free food and haircuts.

Evans said a day that was supposed to be filled with kindness, was erased by gunfire.

10TV also spoke with Sammy Jamason, who said his grandkids were there at the time of the shooting.

“They went through the alley came back and started shooting for nothing. We have nothing to do with nothing we were having a function here for free,” he said.

Police said both men shot were taken to local hospitals by family members. Police have not released updated conditions on either of the men.

Evans said this violent act won’t keep him from giving back to the community.

"I still want to get out and do things for the hundreds of people who actually need it and who it actually does affect vs the knuckleheads that want to disrupt something or you feel me, cause violence,” said Evans.

The Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library located across the street from where the shooting happened was temporary placed on lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.