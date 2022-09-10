4 hurt after being electrocuted, falling from roof of Victorian Village home

The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Chief Martin says all four men were working on the roof of a home.

A ladder fell and hit some nearby power lines, which Martin said caused the men to be electrocuted. It's not known if all of the men were on the ladder at the time it fell.

One of the men is in critical condition and the other three are described as stable.